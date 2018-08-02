RIP Yobeat.com
Dear Dedicated Readership,
Twenty-one years. When I began this website on my AOL account, I never imagined it would last this long or take me to the places it has. But they say all good things must come to an end, and my friends, that day is today. The website you love to hate will not see any futher updates. It will remain online for the time being, but may be deleted at any time. I recommend you print out your favorite articles now or forever live in regret when they are gone.
This was not an easy decision to come to, and it was aided in large part by a legal battle with my former partner. As a result, the name Yobeat no longer belongs to me. For the record, the instagram @yobeat is no longer affiliated with this website and any merchandise you may encounter is not either. The media juggernaut and the T-shirt company have parted ways and I do not want to do anything to inadvertently promote the latter.
Instead, I aim to continue my efforts on a new platform under the name Blower Media. As of right now, it’s just a logo and some stickers, but it could be something amazing some day. Stay tuned.
Brooke Geery
Founder, Editor, Publisher, Yobeat.com.
1997-2018
RIP
Thank you for all the years of great content. This website was a daily visit for me for as long as I can remember and it’s a bummer to see it finally come to an end.
Good luck to you in all of your new ventures!
So sorry to hear, it is truly the end of an era. Yobeat will be missed but I am so glad to hear you will be continuing on! Good luck and can’t wait to see whats next!
Get a newsletter up and running so youc an send updates on your future endevours
So sad. Your dad.