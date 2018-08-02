RIP Yobeat.com

Dear Dedicated Readership,

Twenty-one years. When I began this website on my AOL account, I never imagined it would last this long or take me to the places it has. But they say all good things must come to an end, and my friends, that day is today. The website you love to hate will not see any futher updates. It will remain online for the time being, but may be deleted at any time. I recommend you print out your favorite articles now or forever live in regret when they are gone.

This was not an easy decision to come to, and it was aided in large part by a legal battle with my former partner. As a result, the name Yobeat no longer belongs to me. For the record, the instagram @yobeat is no longer affiliated with this website and any merchandise you may encounter is not either. The media juggernaut and the T-shirt company have parted ways and I do not want to do anything to inadvertently promote the latter.

Instead, I aim to continue my efforts on a new platform under the name Blower Media. As of right now, it’s just a logo and some stickers, but it could be something amazing some day. Stay tuned.

Brooke Geery

Founder, Editor, Publisher, Yobeat.com.

1997-2018

RIP