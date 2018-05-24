Snowboarding in Alaska

I’d picked up the first dedicated powder board of my life for this trip, counting on the overhead days magazines and movies had been telling me about for years. My Jones Hovercraft has had more than a few great powder days this season, where it lived up to every ounce of hype that board has around it. And it’s performed surprisingly well on less than ideal conditions too. But as I’ve already mentioned, conditions were beyond less than ideal in Thompson Pass this year. But I wasn’t about to let that stop me. One of the advantages of my east coast outlook is that even bad snow is better than no snow, so I loaded my pack with all my necessary gear and headed for the hills.

And by hills I mean massive fucking lines that I’d seen challenge way better riders than me. The snow being what it was we were as avalanche-safe as could be, but the mountains were still more than capable of kicking my ass. In fact, I had the best scorp of my life in Gully Two. My way-too-buoyant powder board got kicked out by a patch of hardpack, sending me into a pretty good ragdoll that I eventually managed to arrest, but not without scratching the back of my helmet with my heelside edge. Good stuff.

With that said, I still had a damn good time riding at Tailgate Alaska. I accessed most of my lines on foot, aided by my trusty Verts. They performed exceptionally well on this their first test on snow, and honestly I felt more confident on them during some of the icier traverses than my riding buddies did on their splitboards. And if we had to get up an icy ramp, forget about it. I’d be casually climbing straight up, rarely struggling for grip, while they’d be sidestepping and mainly sideslipping. The Instagram doesn’t lie, Verts rule.

This wasn’t “squeeze in every run you can” snowboarding. We’d take our time heading uphill. We’d stop along the way to discuss our planned routes for the way up and down, and occasionally pause for a snack and to enjoy the view. If you’re looking for low-effort snowboarding Tailgate Alaska isn’t for you, but then again neither is freeriding in general. But if you’re willing to put the work in, it’s unquestionably high-reward.

Riding mountains this big, and this good, and this empty, is a surreal experience. Thompson Pass is a mecca of snowboarding (and skiing now that they’ve figured out how to make skis that work on powder) and I knew the names of half a dozen famous lines here before I even knew I was coming. And yet you get here and it’s just you and the mountain. No kooks blocking your way down with the classic falling leaf, and no local leveraging their superior knowledge of the the terrain to make you feel slow. There’s so much space that any rider of any ability level could come here and find something to help them grow as a snowboarder and as a person. I spoke with seventy year old OGs who told me about “the good old days” (when they were fifty and riding harder than I ever could) and a few people who were going snowboarding for, no joke, the twelfth time of their lives. And all of us were out here because putting the work in to get up, and enjoying the ride down, is reward enough even when the conditions aren’t all-time.