The Snoplanks Prequel went down at Mt. Bachelor last Saturday, a throwback to older times and smaller pipes. Competitors of all ages and onesie colors came together to huck their meat and raise some money for Protect Our Winters, some on actual vintage snowboards (I saw several with the tags from Goodwill still on).

Tre Squad was on the mic all day keeping the vibes high and the chuckles coming. Benton Austin took home first in the Grom division, old head Josh Dirksen won the Masters, and Janessa Bork brought home her second first place for the Women. Brother duo Jared and Jonah Elston each stood on the top of the podium for men’s open and the skier division respectively, and Conner Turney won best trick with a wicked backside invert. Check the video for some highlights and some carnage!