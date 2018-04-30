Academy Snowboards would like to present Jack Kyle’s welcome to the family video. Jack won Academy’s Recruiting Agency contest last March, scoring a trip to The Academy Gathering in Colorado and a spot on the coveted team. Academy is based out of Tahoe, California and has been making snowboards since 2002. They have been putting on the team Gathering every year since then between Tahoe and Colorado where the team meets up, shreds, gets photos and video, BBQs, goes bowling and hangs out for a few days. Past Gathering Alumni include Scotty Stevens, Chris Grenier, Nick Dirks, Jonas Michelot and Ethan Diess, so there are definitely some requirements to get invited.

“Jack is a shredder from Maine with good style. He came out to The Academy Gathering in Colorado and stacked a variety of amazing clips in 2 days. From park at Copper Mountain, to the backyards of Frisco and even some Pow at Loveland Pass. Jack is a solid human, we are proud to have Jack representing Academy out East, his snowboarding is what Academy is about!” -Chad Otterstrom Owner/Rider