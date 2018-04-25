Photo: Richard Hallman

You just won this last weekend’s ReVegetate Rail Jam, an event that was relaunched to raise awareness for the huge Eagle Creek Fire. Should events have a “bigger cause” or do you think it gets lost in translation?

Why not have bigger causes? I always feel good when I do a contest and the entry fee is being donated to a good cause like the Gerry Lopez Big Wave raising money for a friend, or ReVegetate with their goal to raise awareness for the Eagle Creek fire which directly impacted my life and many others in the area. I think if the industry is smart we need to catch on to the way that people, and big out of industry sponsors would hop on board to help support a cause that they can get behind and bring to a broader audience which equals better events and more money coming into the snowboarding industry.

Which event this season was the funniest? Which one stressed you out the most?

I think the Revegetate Rail jam was the funniest. I remember thinking to myself WTF are you doing up here, you haven’t hit a rail in like 4 months and have not even thought about sliding on metal all season because I was so hyper focused on the big mountain events. Needless to say I’m stoked that riding rails is like riding a bike… kinda.

The first stop of the FWT at Kicking Horse Canada definitely was the most stressful. Being a rookie and this being the first event, I had a lot of pressure riding on my debut event, and then my binding broke right before I dropped in. So I had a helicopter hovering above me blowing all my stuff around, an entire event waiting for me to get my shit together, and I tried to fix the strap while standing on top of a mountain, but the toe strap just ripped out again, so I dropped in without a toe strap on my back foot. Anyways that event didn’t go so well, and ended up with me tomahawking SUPER hard down half the venue. Luckily I was ok, and then took 2nd the next day at the Japan restage event thank god.

Are you a morning person or a night owl?

Both! I will outlast most on the party scene but then still probably be the first person up ready to rally in the early morning.

Do you miss riding in Breckenridge?

I do, but its not what my focus is anymore. I miss shredding park laps with the homies and not having to drive to a mountain because I lived right on there at peak 8, I could literally walk out my door to the ski slope. But I do NOT miss the scene that goes along with resorts like Breck. Its nice being in Oregon with a bunch of hard-core shredders that could not care less what season your outerwear is from, or who has the newest stuff. All they care about here is Gore-Tex, which is a pretty crucial element to survival in the Pacific Northwest.