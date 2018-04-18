Photo: Robbie Sell

When we first met, many years ago working for Mark Archer at New Release in Zig Zag, Oregon I can remember you as “tat-free” but noticed there isn’t much of you that isn’t inked up, what triggered your ink obsession?

That’s probably because I was like 18 years old and didn’t really know anything about tattoos or really life in general. I don’t really have a ton of tattoos but I guess they’re accumulating over the years. I like to collect them from different people and places I visit. I’m not like one of those dudes that goes out and blows like $5g on some pretty boy well thought out arm sleeves. I’d rather get them randomly from friends or people I meet. I really love the immediacy and irreverence of tattoos. I’m not even really sure if I even consider tattoos art, I just think they’re funny things to do to your body. They’re more like little souvenirs from the life you’ve led.

I clearly have some great memories of you- early days working together to trading art pieces. Do you remember the first painting you did? Did you know I still have it?

That’s awesome you still have that. I think that was just more experiments with making my own screen prints. But that image did end up on the Andromeda snowboards first line.

How’s Marcel Duchamp?

He’s awsome. He’s just a sweet old boy now. One day I’ll own like five greyhounds and be a weirdo dog hoarder. They’re just the most beautiful, magical animals.