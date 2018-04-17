The Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge went down this past weekend at Mt. Bachelor for the eighth year in a row. A stellar course offering from the Bachelor Parks team had the stoke high, with a huge oververt feature at the bottom of the course bringing out some of the most creative tricks I’ve seen in a while. A dope session went down featuring both prominent locals and some flashy out of towners.



The video has some quick from the Kāne (men's open) division which saw hometown boy Randal Seaton take home top honors, among solid showings from the Mayor of Tumalo Max Warbington (2nd), Phil Hansen (3rd), and long distance visitor Yo Amagi (Soulful Surfer award) and many others. I saw Jonny Sischo lay down some of the bigger top to bottom runs of the day. He has been on one all season and I can't wait to watch his part in the Pete Alport backcountry flick they've been stacking for this year. Gus Warbington had one of the bigger sends all day with a massive transfer on the top section of the course that earned him "Biggest Air" honors. Apologies to the ladies who I know laid down some heaters but I wasn't able to be there to watch. Erika Vikander and Marie-France Roy stood on the podium in the Wahine (women's open) with Livia Molodyh taking the top spot.