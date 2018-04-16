Everyone loves a fun event. Mt Hood Meadows and Full Sail Ale have teamed up for 12 years now of racing and ‘fun’ is the number one ingredient. The MHM Race Department battled right alongside the MHM Park Crew and intended to create a unique, hand dug course. But Mother Nature decided to drop 3 inches of rain with howling winds on that original April 7th plan. Postponing the race also puts a kink in everyone’s schedules. This became obvious to me that the race didn’t attract the 120 riders it usually does, instead a 50% turnout arrived on the rescheduled Sat April 14th. (The conflicting event 2 hours south was the Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge).

So let me delve into the event experience for you. I’m now 50 fucking years old. My mindset is just go- have fun. But wrong, my brain isn’t wired like that, I’m a competitor at heart. Always have been, always will bw, I suppose. I was up at 5:30am, my ‘anxiety’ alarm clock was ringing at around 4:30am. My wife and I rallied up HWY26 to the lodge, grabbing my friend TC Brockie on the way through Rhody. We arrived to the 4th row around 7:45am and headed into the Alpenstube Loft “Riders Lounge” and signed off the waivers and collected bibs. A longtime friend of mine Michael Reinhohl arrived shortly after and we reconnected with a morning course inspection gameplan. We were told the ‘VERY IMPORTANT’ Riders meeting would be held shortly so we ran to our cars for an ‘traditional smoke out.’ We returned to the ‘gatekeepers’ meeting and I guess I was paying too much attention to the MHM Race Director informing them the proper grounds to DQ a racer. “Both feet must pass around the stubby side of the gate” is what I heard. Nothing too unique about that specific detail.