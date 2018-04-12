Things are slowing down on the East Coast; suns shining, snows melting, and the resorts are all closing. Good thing the boys are soaking up every little bit they can get with some last season laps at Ragged Parks.

Riders: Jason LeProvost, Jackson Happ, Justin Van Althuis, Travis Cullison, Courtney Malloy, Cole Michie, Alex Von Braun, Bryan(Byron)Harper, River Richer.