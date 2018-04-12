Email account has be popping lately, so we decided to toss the together and it what we now call a YODUMP. (WARNING YOU MAY OR MAY NOT BE DISAPPOINTED)
Things are slowing down on the East Coast; suns shining, snows melting, and the resorts are all closing. Good thing the boys are soaking up every little bit they can get with some last season laps at Ragged Parks.
Riders: Jason LeProvost, Jackson Happ, Justin Van Althuis, Travis Cullison, Courtney Malloy, Cole Michie, Alex Von Braun, Bryan(Byron)Harper, River Richer.
Sugarbush Parks, follow cams with LJ Twombly, and Joey Leon the boys hope you enjoy ?
A bluebird weekend with BrainCage at Whistler Blackcomb.
Riders: Bryan Bowler, Brin James Alexander, Miles Fortoloczky, Will Kovacic, Austin Johnson, and Gavin Sorj.
Film: Kyler Lang, Andrew Collier
Edit: Kyler Lang
Snowboarding with Silas Baxter-Neal? The boys at Tactics Boardshop had the opportunity to do so! With the sun shining and spring break in full force at Mt. Bachelor, we linked up with Silas and snow team riders Jared Elston and Dru Brownrigg for a day of ripping.
