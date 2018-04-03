Recently, Big Boulder threw down a couple events for the ages. The first event proved, once and for all, that snowboarders are NOT PUSSIES. We’re talking about the Flour City Hell track. An extremely aggressive cross between a banked slalom, chinese downhill and a boardercross that really defies all logic. Frank Knab took top honors on the course that let’s face it, didn’t actually look very fun.

Then, in what appears to have been a different day, those with freestyle skills in additon to balls took to the mini-pipe axe set up provided by Bonfire for the Axe Jam. Shane Weis won best trick an everyone lived to tell the tale!

Dan Callaghan was there with a camera to make sure none of the memories will ever be forgotten. Enjoy!