Love Games 2018 just happened this weekend, we checked in with Chad Otterstorm to get the details. ” It snowed the night before and the ironing board drifted in about 4 feet. We had to rebuild the run in. JG and Raul were the bosses of the build along with 20+ laborers, the event was next level. Crazy shit happened! Dislocated elbow, a live wizard catching air, so many amazing landing and crazy tomahawks.. It was nuts to say the least! Placements are being announced int the near future. They are holding off for internet purpose! Great time seeing old friends and meeting new ones, best event in Colorado. Beer over energy drinks!”