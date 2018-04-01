HAPPY EASTER SUNDAY EVERYONE! Things are changing winter is ending in most places and beginning in others. But something that we didn’t for see happening has just been dropped on our desk. BRACE YOURSELF! Timberline has decided not to cancel spring park and pass this year, what shall most of the park rats of America and others around the world do? What will everyone do without those memoriable laps through Conway’s or the epic transition hits through the flow park…
APRIL FOOLS Conway’s is fully operational and the flow park is prime! Lets talk about Jaeger Bailey, I mean we could talk about him or I could just place this insanity here. Jaeger most be bored of snowboarding or something, tell that man to chill out!
Love Games 2018 just happened this weekend, we checked in with Chad Otterstorm to get the details. ” It snowed the night before and the ironing board drifted in about 4 feet. We had to rebuild the run in. JG and Raul were the bosses of the build along with 20+ laborers, the event was next level. Crazy shit happened! Dislocated elbow, a live wizard catching air, so many amazing landing and crazy tomahawks.. It was nuts to say the least! Placements are being announced int the near future. They are holding off for internet purpose! Great time seeing old friends and meeting new ones, best event in Colorado. Beer over energy drinks!”
Zach Griffin Pc by Chad Otterstorm
Hunter Fruthcly Pc. Chad Otterstorm
