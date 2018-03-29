After my the liner in my Volcom pants blew out, I was in the market for a new pair of snow pants. For the first time this season, Saga Outerwear debuted its women’s-specific outerwear line. At Brooke Geery’s suggestion, I went for the Rogue bibs—a first-ever since I started dressing myself. I side-eyed this suggestion extremely hard. I’ve never liked bibs. I always equate my skin-crawling discomfort with that of baths: too self-aware of my body and all the places it expands to fill space.

To my relief, the Saga Rogue Bib Pant is an optional bib. I can strip-tease my top off whenever I so choose. This made the difference. I am now a full-blown bib-lover on the mountain. These pants keep snow out of my asscrack and keep me phenomenally warmer when the Northwest gets chilly.* And then at the end of the day, when I’m ready to drive home, I simply zip off the top of the bibs and now have normal pants to sit in for an hour.

For their first attempt at women’s pants, Saga did a pretty good job. The Rogue bibs have a tall fit, so I find myself having to roll up the pant legs to keep them from dragging on the ground. And if I were to offer any product design feedback, it would be to keep in mind the athleticism in most snowboarder’s thighs. When I wear them as just the waist (meant to ride slightly below the hip otherwise hello, cameltoe) is baggy and slightly too tight on the quad, causing the thigh meat to pull the pant down no matter how tight the belt is. I would also have loved a more articulated knee for maximum style.