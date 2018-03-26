When I was a child, my mother used to distract me from being annoying by giving me crayons, markers or colored pencils and some blank paper. Not only did it work, occupying my growing young brain for hours while I artfully drew my versions flowers and animals, but it fostered creativity, too!

Twenty-something years later, my mom purchased me my first “adult” coloring book. Like mothers do, she remembered how calm and happy scribbling made me as a child and has read some expert reports that adults could find a similar calming effect in coloring. The drawings were more elaborate and I rarely used crayons, but god damn it the experts were right! Coloring is fun at any age.

Which is why you need to get a copy of Cy Whitling’s Mountain Mix Coloring book.

For the last three years, Cy has been doodling outdoor scenes in a notebook. Some are hilarious (like the crumudgeonly old man and his pick-up truck) and some are straight-up extreme (Sasquatch carrying a pow board! what!?) but they’re all naturiffic-outlines ready for you to fill in with your own colorscheme.