Beauty is something that is not just expressed through words but also through the motion of ones movements.

That’s some super deep shit right there, almost as deep as the crew at Cannonsburg rolls. Turns out when you rip some Michiganders away from the football game and their favorite domestic automobiles, and put them on snowboards, they casually rip whatever is in front of them. Call it American ingenuity or the fact they have something to prove because most people don’t even bother to think about Michigan snowboarding at all, but the dudes rip and they love it when you watch!

Video: Ron’s iPhone

Other Relevant Insta handles:

@spliffington.post

@linden_cool

@ry.an_pisciotta

@therealjuicyjnep

@_darcus

@charliev.andermark

@noahgenzink

@harrymachiela

@brandon_vandyke

@mystic_doings

@samgrotenrath

@cannonsburg

@bittersweet

(Type them shits in yourself.)