What with the Olympics happening Stan didn’t really get a chance to go over everything else that happened in snowboarding since the start of the new year. Luckily he’s correcting that gap in coverage now, with a Last Resort that will clue you in on everything you missed because you were too hyped on the US getting a gold medal in curling.

Last Resort with Stan was written, edited, filmed and hosted by Stanley J. Moulthrop Leveille The first. Last resort is a project presented by Lobster Snowboards, though the views on this show do not necessarily express those of anyone at the company.

THIS MONTH’S EPISODE:

ROTY speculation

Every Third Thursday: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co…

THINK THANK FALLING LEAF: https://vimeo.com/250792579

HOUSE CALL ONLY: https://www.snowboarder.com/videos/ho…

Method Man: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptzgX…

SHE 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co…

Sunday In the Park: https://snowboarding.transworld.net/v…

BYNDxMDLS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vUt-…

DC TRANSISTORS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj6eH…

Dirksen Won the LBS

We deserve Better – Spencer O’Brien: https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-…

Vans landline RAW, Sam Taxwood: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UFU33…

Octagrab: https://vimeo.com/252070809

Union fashion shoes

WHAT IS GIMBAL GOD’S DAY RATE?

Cabin Report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiS64…

Any angry emails should be directed to: God, for making me this way @god.god