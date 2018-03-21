What with the Olympics happening Stan didn’t really get a chance to go over everything else that happened in snowboarding since the start of the new year. Luckily he’s correcting that gap in coverage now, with a Last Resort that will clue you in on everything you missed because you were too hyped on the US getting a gold medal in curling.

Last Resort with Stan was written, edited, filmed and hosted by Stanley J. Moulthrop Leveille The first. Last resort is a project presented by Lobster Snowboards, though the views on this show do not necessarily express those of anyone at the company.

THIS MONTH’S EPISODE:

Any angry emails should be directed to: God, for making me this way @god.god

