Cameron Gorby used to come into the shop I managed in Maryland as a little grom. He was always stoked on snowboarding, but sadly he was also into longboarding. After a couple of years of razzing – he traded in the longboard for a skateboard and now he’s a better skater than I ever was.

Cam grew from that little grom into the well-educated ripping young man he is today. He made the move from the east coast to Utah in search of more time on snow, but recently came back to the east for more time with family and friends. Some of my most favorite conversations in life have been with Cam, he is not afraid to discuss contrarian ideas. If you ever run into him – ask him about dyslexia as an ice breaker. He’s seriously on the forefront of the body of knowledge on the subject. — Nate Musson