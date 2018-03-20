1. It’s sunny all the time. No matter what, if it’s sunny out, snowboarding is awesome.

2. Champagne powder. Steamboat actually trademarked the name. High altitude snow comes with no moisture. Riding 4 feet of weightless powder is one of the coolest things you can do with your life.

3. Dew Tour, X-Games, Grand Prix, USASA Nationals etc. Once a month you get to go see live competitions at the highest level. If you’ve ever seen the Open class rail jam at USASA nationals you know what I’m talking about. Kids go for broke.

4. Logs. The aspens in Vail and Beaver Creek seem to bend into perfect rainbows all over the mountain when too much snow piles on them. I used to hate logs and still kind of do because I always fall off of them and it hurts, but cleaning a natural rainbow with a foot of fresh is pretty awesome.

Skiers. Can’t get rid of em, but can definitely use em to pull you across the flats.