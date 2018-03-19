I began the app making process last October. Having recently moved to Chicago, I was in the market for a season pass and was searching for the best nearby hill. Who had the terrain I wanted was even more important than who had the best price. But I felt like it was harder than it should have been to figure out which mountains had good parks. This experience reminded me of a similar problem back home in North Carolina. I always wished that I could know what the park set-ups at the mountains around me were like before I decided which one to go to. Even when I knew where I was going, I always wanted to be up to date on what terrain park features were up and know when the park had been reset. It was with these things in mind that I decided to make Ullr.

It turns out that making the app was the easy part. Even though it took me over a year to program Ullr, and often resulted in a sleep schedule resembling that of a new parent, it is in one sense easy as a developer to put my head down and write code. I started out with a few goals: