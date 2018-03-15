“Stowe is that rich guy you went on one date with in college. He takes you to the most expensive restaurant in town and then asks you to go Dutch at the end of the meal. He blows a line of cocaine, before spending the whole time having sex staring at himself in the mirror.”

“Jackson Hole is that one dude you met on Tinder whilst roaming for the best one-night stand of your life. He looks good in pics, his profile makes you think you need to be all over him, he promises you the ride of your life, and he calls his love machine Corbets… When you get down to business, you find out that all his terrain is skied out, the only thing slightly attractive about him is his backcountry, and his mighty “Corbets” he bragged so much about is actually a choad: wider than it was long.”

“Summit at Snoqualmie is that guy who you like ‘cause he’s nice and kinda fun until you realize you’re stuck in a rut and everything he does makes you mad. And only going away to other mountains makes you realize that he’s not horrible. But girl, let’s be honest it’s 2018, don’t settle.”

“Breckenridge is that rich guy you meet through friends of friends. He’s good looking but super arrogant, has no idea what the real world is like, and yet you find yourself pulled into his bs anyway. So you spend a shit-ton of money to spend the day with him, only to be disappointed by the amount of time it takes to reach your climax on any of his hills.”