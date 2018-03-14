Happy Hump Day! It’s officially Real Snow time and the full edits are alive via the links belows.

Six snowboarders who’ve been deemed the most gnarly, progressive, prolific, heavy, insane, talented, and any other superlative that means good you can possibly come up with have joined forces with some of the best filmers in the game to vie for X Games Gold. How and why were they selected? We don’t get paid to know or care about that. Who will win? That’s up to people more relevant and intune than us! What we do know is these edits are always a real hoot to watch and for you, dear Yobeaters, we’ve done our best to track down the 12 individuals involved to give us the dirt.

Click the images below to watch the edits and read into the minds of the riders and filmers! Voting ends Sunday March 25th.