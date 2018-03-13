What shot/trick are you most stoked on?

Frank: I seriously don’t know, I’ll go with the first shot I got this year, noseblunt on the wooden beam ( rainbow ) thanks Sebi for the spot Leak!

William: The ender, fs board on the biggest closout to concrete!!!

What shot/trick was the biggest challenge?

Frank: The closeout rail for sure… I was so scared about this spot, I did 3 x 5050 to understand the speed and impact ( cause first impact is concrete ) and then went back up there and stomped first try the fs board.

William: Bs wall ride to fs2 lip to switch bs lip to fakie

Where did you film your part?

Frank: I spend almost a month in Austria with Ethan Morgan, Ulrik, Halldor, Sebi and Diggles then went back in Quebec with brothers factory guys, Snow was good!

William: Quebec and Austria

How long did it take?

Frank: We had 2 months to complete the edit. The part that make it a little more stressful is that my filmers in Quebec have a week job so only time we can film is during the week ends.

William: 2 months

If you’ve competed in Real Snow before, how did this year go compared to the past? If not, how did the reality compare to your expectations?

Frank: Different spots and ideas, pretty stoked on the final edit.

William: It goes fucking good, really stoked on it!

Any surprises or good stories to tell?

Frank: I’ll keep them for me!

William: Zero kick out on 22 setups