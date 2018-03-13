What shot/trick are you most stoked on?

Bode’s ender, the toilet bowl

What shot/trick was the biggest challenge?

All of them

Where did you film your part?

Italy, Calgary and Montreal

How long did it take?

Way too long

If you’ve competed in Real Snow before, how did this year go compared to the past? If not, how did the reality compare to your expectations?

Frustrations are at an all time high

Any surprises or good stories to tell?

I’m never doing it again.

Bode isn’t new to Real Snow, having logged 2 street edits and a backcountry part, a rewind to those below.