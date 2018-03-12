You can count on a few things at Bear Mountain. Getting an epic tan! Watching (and doing) super gnarly boarding on the best damn park features around. Tons of chill bros chillin, and a fair share of Los Angeles scenesters putting on a show. But the wild card is powder. It’s not something the So Cal Paradise always gets, so when they do, the regulars lose their minds a little bit (in the best way of course.)

And with that, another month in Bearadise is in the books!

Featuring riding by Mike Throck, Tom Bennett, Brandon Gallagher, Cameron Graham, Kyle Weiss, Tommer Wallace, Justin Simms, Julius Starr, Austin Chapman.

Filmed and Edited by Kyle Weiss