It’s the time of year when Huffington Post is dropping the best snowboard content! Wait? What. You’re right that’s a disgusting statement and we’re sorry we just typed it. But instead of deleting it like rational Internet people, we’re rolling with it to admit that yes, that’s how we came across this video. As a child of the 90s who stayed up many, many nights defeating Super Mario Brothers 1 on the original Nintendo (no bragging, but I could do it in under an hour) there’s something magical about this version of El Blanco’s Gold Medal run.

Shaun White in a Mario like game on his last run in the olympics! This took me around 36 hours to edit, spread it around so Shaun White can see! Video: Tater Tot