A very special video Hump Day featuring Wille Yli-Youma, the coffee kingpin, Forum 8 legend, and Volcom lifer. YoBeat’s Contributing Editor Mike Estes and Videographer Hette Olyano sit down at Heart Roasters in Portland, OR, for a video chat with the Flying Finn. We talk about tattoos, family, business, skateboarding, mountain traffic and even dabble in politics. Enjoy!

PS. Wille doesn’t have enough time to read Yobeat, because the Hump Day he requested has been done twice. Read it here and here.