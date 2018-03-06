Powder Surfboards

Love: It’s a very calming feeling when powder surfing. Small features seem big. Hiking with one is so damn easy. Stand up and go, no strapping-in required. Shark snowsurf for life! (That’s an ad) lol

Hate: You need the right snowpack for it to work well

Snowmobiles

Love: Possessing hundreds of horsepower at the will of your thumb, climbing up mountains with ease, counter-steering in pow, and the smell of gasoline

Hate: Showing up to the spot and something isn’t working, getting stuck

Road Gaps

Love: The feeling of being so high off the ground yet knowing your going to catch a good transition

Hate: The thought of potentially hooking your edge off the kicker and falling to your death

Going Upsidedown

Love: Being able to spot your landing well, trying new ways of going upsidedown

Hate: Not being able to figure out those new ways of going upsidedown. I’m stuck with only a couple!

Below: After miracle March… Justin Kious Photo