Snowshoes

As I’ve said a few times already, I’m trying to ball on a budget so I expect to have to hike any lines I want to ride in Thompson Pass. I’m okay with that, but I’m not okay with the idea of trying to bootpack in waist-deep powder. That would be sub-optimal. So I knew I needed to get some kind of foot floatation device going. A splitboard would be ideal, but a fresh pair of splitboard bindings aren’t in the Yobeat budget, and I’m trying to minimize the amount of “new” equipment I’m having to deal with out there. Folding climbing skis, which are made by a couple different brands now, were also considered but between cost, weight, and the aforementioned “new equipment” ban, wasn’t an option I was looking to consider at this time. Traditional snowshoes were an option, and something I seriously considered. The free heel would make flat traverses easy, and their ability to keep me on top of the snow would be second to none.

But in the end I went with Verts. They’re non-traditional snowshoes, designed specifically for snowboard boots and to function in the type of terrain that snowboarders find themselves in. The fixed heel makes traditional mountaineering methods like French Technique possible, as well as duck footed or even toe-in. They were recommended by my Alaskan friends as the easiest way to get up steep faces, and who am I to argue with that wisdom. Also, they’re significantly cheaper than traditional snowshoes, and you know that was music to my ears.

Unfortunately, since they arrived at my house Boston hasn’t seen a lick of decent snow. A few flurries here and there, but no real accumulation and no real opportunity for me to test them out. Luckily “walking” is on the very short list of things I’m good at, so after a few laps around my apartment I’m confident I’ll be able to handle myself on real snow.