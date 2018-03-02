Another week (or two) has flown by and the season is finally happening now! Mt. Hood is firing on all cylinders and if you like riding light fluffy powder, we’ve got it! So does Bear Mountain, Tahoe, Washington, Idaho, Utah and probably even Colorado (which stay tuned because Chad Otterstrom was nice enough to write a rebuttal to this Yo-classic and we’re going to be posting it soon.) Speaking of Chad, he has requested an extention on judging the Academy Recruiting Agency Sponsor Me Bro! Contest and since he’s in charge, we said, whatever!

ICMYI: MTV wisely opted against naming it’s Olympic-year-hype snowboard show “Shredders” and instead went with Winter Break: Hunter Mountain, and you know that shit is dope. But don’t take our word for it, read the exclusive Bobbie Boardin’ JBrew interview here!

It snowed in Los Angeles (yes that really happened) so you can expect some bullshit weather in other places too, such as the whole East Coast. The big thaw (not to be confused with the big dig) wiped out Wachusett Parks just in time for the last Yobeat night, but never fear, things are back up and running and your next chance to come ride with discounted tickets and free Poland Springs seltzer is coming up on the 8th. It should be the biggest and best session yet!

However, before that, we hope to see you March 3rd and 4rd at Killington for the 5th annual Slash and Berm! Our team is being assembled as we speak for the industry race and if Jerry Tucker’s phone number and our 100% victory record in banked slaloms this year are any indication, the rest of you fools are going down!