What is a pro snowboarder in 2018? Is it someone who gets paid? Who gets free product? Who’s name is listed on some website somewhere? The fact is, much like snowboarding itself, the definition of a pro snowboarder is muddy and complicated, and so, we introduce the latest People’s Court, full of people who have definitely gotten something for free at some point, or if not, probably should. They’re good at snowboarding. They have a good filmer and editor. And they understand how to send emails and that the path to perceived-success is more than just a combination one or two.
So now, Yobeat faithful, it’s up to you to decide who deserves an interview and their very own post on this here webblog? The stakes are low and the votes don’t really matter, but pushing buttons and watching lines go up and down sure is fun, isn’t it!?
Taylor Roberts
FULL PART From Wasted Youth’s Dozer
Joonas Eloranta
Full Part from Snackbreak’s Disconnect with additional footage from Postland Theory.
Antti Jussila
Edited by Anton Stennabb
Filming by Mikko Suomalainen, Petrus Koskinen, Alex Pfeffer & Pablo Films.
Tye Kowalski
Filmers: Mike Harrington, Trevor Spruit, Grant Norris and Ethan Timmons
Jack Chernawski
Full part – 587
OFFICIAL RULES
DO YOU WANT YOUR SHOT AT YOBEAT FAME AND GLORY? You must email us the link to YOUR EDIT. “YOUR” means to are in it or you made it and agree to be featured. Don’t send it via instaglam or Facespace or tweeter or hashtagging or any other way – we get confused easily and will lose it in the matrix if it’s not EMAILED directly to (submissions at yobeat dot com).
LEGAL DISCLOSURE ******By submitting, you agree to whatever happens and we will not hunt anywhere but our inbox for videos. ***** Thank you and happy Yobeating!
Click here to add your own text
Share this entry