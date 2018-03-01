What is a pro snowboarder in 2018? Is it someone who gets paid? Who gets free product? Who’s name is listed on some website somewhere? The fact is, much like snowboarding itself, the definition of a pro snowboarder is muddy and complicated, and so, we introduce the latest People’s Court, full of people who have definitely gotten something for free at some point, or if not, probably should. They’re good at snowboarding. They have a good filmer and editor. And they understand how to send emails and that the path to perceived-success is more than just a combination one or two.

So now, Yobeat faithful, it’s up to you to decide who deserves an interview and their very own post on this here webblog? The stakes are low and the votes don’t really matter, but pushing buttons and watching lines go up and down sure is fun, isn’t it!?