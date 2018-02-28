Above: A photo of someone snowboarding upside down. Source: Flickr

Interestingly, one of the biggest discussions around snowboarding at the Sochi Games focused on one of the biggest no-nos of the Olympics: advertising. Having expanded the events and with the sport being a part of the Olympic Games since 1998, it might have seemed likely that the IOC would have realized that snowboards tend to have a brand name on the bottom of the board which is going to be visible when tricks are being performed.

However, clearly this wasn’t such an obvious trend to the officials involved, leading to a few sticky situations (although perhaps with nothing quite so blatant as those who took part in freestyle skiing effectively giving free ad time to brands like Fischer, Atomica nd Voelkl as medalists held their skis up for the cameras happily bearing their logos!). Given the fact that skiing has been at the Winter Olympics since 1924 and ski jumping (where the logos on the base of skis can easily be seen) has been included in Winter Olympics since then, this is probably an issue that the IOC should have seen coming.