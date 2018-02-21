Give the kiddies the results from the last 5 contests you entered?

I haven’t really been doing many contests lately. 2nd place in the Adidas Das Tables event last year. A few 1st places and 3rd or two at some Ski Bowl Rail Jams last year. I’d really like to start doing more contests again; they always have the sickest setups.

Who supports your riding habits?

My dad has always supported me, along with the support and filming of @MtHoodRiders of course. It’s a crew of rad local’s who are down with snowboarding and the Government Camp Lifestyle. We’re known to get pretty rowdy from time to time. Causing a little trouble here and there, but we keep each other in check and have more fun than anyone.

Describe a typical weekend?

Typical weekend for me would usually consist of snowboarding with all my friends until the lifts shut down. Chilling’ for a bit, before heading down to Charlie’s until close, stumbling home and then doing it all over again the next day.

Have you ever entered the Mt Baker Banked Slalom? What event would you like to gain entry too?

No I haven’t. I enter the (annual) lottery every year. Who doesn’t love going fast and taking turns? The [Legendary] banked slalom would be a pretty cool one to get entry too, also (Volcom’s) Hot Dawgs and Handrails. The setups every year are badass and it just looks like such a fun vibe. The Rat Race every summer always looks pretty rad too. Not really a contest, but Superpark is by far my favorite event. I look forward to attending every year and always have fun there. Thanks to Pat Bridges for putting together the dopest event in snowboarding year after year!

Where do you see yourself in the next 5 years?

I don’t know. I don’t like to think that far into the future. I’m more of a spontaneous type of person. I don’t even know where I’ll be in 5 days.