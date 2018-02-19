We’re in the depths of the 17/18 snowboard season now and, phew! What an exciting winter to be alive. First, check the out the above edit from the first ever Yobeat Night Central at Brandywine/Boston Mills in Ohio, put together by Josh Cochrane and made possible by our friends at Brew Dr. Kombucha, PBR, and Vans! If you missed it, you missed out. However, if you’re on the East Coast, we’ve got a few more evenings at Wachusett with discounted tickets coming up, and Tech Nine is even coming out for the event on March 8th. If you’re in Oregon, Mother Nature is a bitch, so you shoulda joined us on February 1st.

In global snowboard newz, the PyeongChang Olympics rage on! We were really into it after seeing Red Gerard take home the slopestyle gold. And that hype lasted at least as long as his round trip flight back from Korea.

Then women’s slopestyle was a shitshow. (sadface)

The halfpipe happened just as NBC wanted, with Chloe Kim doing what she set out to, and Shaun White earning the ability to go out on top. We got a little more hyped when Yobeat got a call out on CBC for the boot grab joke (we’d link ya but the IOC keeps deleting it), which we apparently popularized. (Who knew anyone was paying attention?) Phew, that was enough halfpipe action for one year.

Sadly, Lindsey Jacobellis missed the podium again in Snowboardcross, the plumber from Mass didn’t make it finals (but Nick Baumgartner did! yay U.P.) Since European names are too hard to spell, we’ll let you look up the actual results yourself.

The big air has only half happened, and but women’s snowboarding got its redemption in the qualifier event and we’re already pre-dizzy trying to count rotations in the men’s. The most exciting stories are in women’s skiing, where a snowboarder beat Lindsey Vonn and a chick from Hungary didn’t do any real tricks in the halfpipe. So feel free to debate both things to death on Facebook.

And with that, we’ll move on to more important things, such as some sweet snowboarding videos from the Yobeat public!