We called it. Little baby Red Gerard (who is now 17 years old and has finally hit that growth spurt) brought home the first Olympic gold medal to the USA on Saturday, Febuary 11, 2018! But don’t take our word for it… Mainstream Media is on the scene, covering the party antics of Gerard clan, who are making America so very proud.

TIME

TODAY

New York Times

Washington Post

Sports Illustrated

If you still can’t get behind competitive snowboarding. Or televised snowboarding. Or the fact that you just don’t know what to think anymore, you can get behind Red!