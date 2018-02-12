Age 11. Video: Joshua Parker
We called it. Little baby Red Gerard (who is now 17 years old and has finally hit that growth spurt) brought home the first Olympic gold medal to the USA on Saturday, Febuary 11, 2018! But don’t take our word for it… Mainstream Media is on the scene, covering the party antics of Gerard clan, who are making America so very proud.
If you still can’t get behind competitive snowboarding. Or televised snowboarding. Or the fact that you just don’t know what to think anymore, you can get behind Red!
A couple years later. Video Will Fraser and Dale Bailey
And three Redits by Malachi for good measure!
Share this entry