Film & Edit by Kyle Weiss

Introducing Lift Accessed – a series highlighting the Bear Mountain regulars you may NOT have heard about. This episode was entirely made possible by the miraculous invention called chairlifts! Without them, you’d have to hike, and that’s just plain silly.

Featuring riding by Mike Throck, Valentin Haslbeck, Brandon Gallagher, Julius Starr, Kolby Lehman, and JD Floen.