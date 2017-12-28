The People’s Champ: Sam Anderson

The People have spoken and Mr. Sam Anderson is officially the first victor of the 2017/18 Peoople’s Court season! It was nearly a hung jury, between Mr. Anderson and Canadian Connor Palahicky, but since Connor gets free health care for life, the judges decided to give this one to Sam…

So who is he? Mr. Anderson resides in Cross Plains, Wisconsin, where he’s been known to rip Tyrone’s Basement (better known as: Tyrol Basin) on the regular. Of his 19 years on earth, he’s spent 14 of them riding a snowboard and in the last season managed to rip around the US and even score a coveted Superpark invite thanks to the goodwill of Jesse Burtner at Lib Tech. He currently rides for SoGnar, Lib-Tech, ThirtyTwo, Royal Racks, SandBox Helmets and Focus Boardshop, and when asked why he chooses to match bright red with patterns, he simply replied, “Why not!?”

And now, here are Sam’s real opinions on 10 highly relevant topics:

Fried Fish

Love: it on Fridays

Hate: it every other day.

Pat Milbery

That dude has done so much shit for me, nothing but love for him. I will say this, hate it when he stays at the bar 3 hours longer than planned when the crew’s trying to get some sleep.

Helmets

Love: that they keep my head intact.

Hate: when they aren’t SandBox.

The Color Red

I have a love–hate relationship with red.

Filmers

Love Alex HaVey and his filming

Green Bay Packers

Love: when Aaron Rodgers plays

Hate: when Brett Hudley does.

Having a common name

It’s basic, but I get a lot of weird nicknames so it’s chill. (eg: Crack Head Sam)

Riding alongside Pros

Love watching them ride.

Hate fucking up in front of them.

Being from the Midwest

Love it when there’s snow

Hate it when it’s 33 and raining.

Tyrol Basin

Nothing can beat the Basin, nothing but love for that place.

You can follow Sam on Instagram @sam_anderson49.

