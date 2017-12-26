Tech Nerd’s Take: The 2018 Capita Defenders of Awesome

The Capita Defenders of Awesome has won more awards than Ron Jeremy. If you don’t trust the magazines and the reviews of bloggers like myself, you’re fucking up because this board is the quiver killer of a lifetime.

QUICK STATS

Size: 156cm

Bindings: Bent Metal Logic

Shape: Camber between the feet, flat nose and tail with a touch of early rise.

Stance: 15/-15 and 23? wide.

Rider Size: 6? 180lbs

Test Conditions: Ice, Parks, Touch of Pow

Tech Nerd’s Take: 4-Point Review

Handling:

Don’t let the buttery flex fool you, this board really does rip it all. Whether it’s getting through a mogul field to find a powder stash, carving the ice to outrun the gapers, or ripping the trees, there isn’t anything this board can’t do.

Power:

For as soft a board as the DOA is, it still creates a lot of energy. What this means for you is an easier riding board that can handle the whole mountain. It snaps off of wind lips with ease and builds speed like a cheetah. All without wearing you out

Flex:

The nose and tail of this board are buttery soft with a stiffer middle thanks to the Camber profile. If you want to butter, you have but to think about it. Locking into rails is effortless as the camber to soft tip and tail let’s it wrap just enough.

Overall:

This will be my daily driver this winter out of my seven board quiver. It does everything and it does it well. Whether you want to rail carves on a softer board or ride park, the DOA rips.

