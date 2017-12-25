It’s Christmas morning and we sincerely hope you got everything you wished for and more! The North Country of Americaland is blanketed in white, and the South, well, at least the sun is still shining, right?! Which brings us to the real point of this post- please enjoy this part from Johnny Miller and Robert Toste, filmed in an around Bear Mountain, by the most delicious filmer in the game, bEEF. It made us feel the more joyous than all the fidget spinners, iPhone X’s and Star Wars merch in the world!

Happy Holidays and we hope you get out and go snowboarding. Just beware of the Triple J Threat!