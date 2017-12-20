In Utah, the scene is crazy, the terrain is insane, and your chance of getting a sunny pow day is probably the highest in Americaland. Believe it of not, Alday is “just another snowboard crew” in a crowded world or pros and bros, but we think if you have an extra 19 minutes today, you’ll be shocked, awed and maybe motivated to plan your trip to the Wasatch mountains sooner, rather than later.

Featuring the riding of Andrew Tassell, Ryan Flaska, Sam Klein, Bryan B Train Winch, Will Stellar, Johny Hancheck, Everett Simmons, Greg Miller, Javan Padilla, and Brian Broderick.

Produced, filmed and edited by Alden Dow.