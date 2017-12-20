Boreal

Love: one of my favorite places on earth, Boreal plus Woodward! Lovin the new solar panels. Friends and good vibes!

Hate: That my dogs can’t ride the chairlift with me!

Hitting the streetz

Love: Using your eye creatively, overcoming fears and the teamwork that goes into it.

Hate: getting kicked out of spots.

Filming with all girls

Love: the girls!

Hate: the girls. Just kidding only down side of filming with girls is sometimes we need boys to help pull bungee or move something heavy.

Powder

Love: the feeling, it’s so magical and free

Hate: That’s there is no pow in an 8 hour drive of me right now, damn this high pressure!



The snowboard Industry

Love: Gotta love it, without the industry there would be no snowboarding and that is what make me happiest.

Hate: That it is usually not about snowboarding.

Japan

Love: The good people, the monkeys, and the best snow on earth.

Hate: Driving on the wrong side of the road and it’s so far away.

Married life

Love: My husband

Hate: That he has at least 9 other girlfriends at any given time and is always chasing around some girl with a camera in his hand!