Somehow between watching each and every of the 13 snowboard videos deemed critically acclaimed by his dog Pan, Stan managed to get a haircut. We’re so proud of him and the man he’s grown into, and we can’t wait to see what he’s got in store for 2018. Press above to laugh a lot, or if you just wanna watch snowboarding, catch the movies that are free online below. You can also click the links to buy the ones that aren’t, and we may or may not have figured out how to get kickbacks, which we plan on spending entirely on Stan’s Christmas gift.