A long list of iconic events such as Spring Loaded, Dew Tour, and Huck Fest have helped solidify Killington Resort, VT as a major contributor to the New England snowboard scene. These days, you’ll find Rails 2 Riches, an event withstanding the test of time, continuing Killington’s acclaimed status.

Each December, snowboarders from across North America descend on Killington, eager to claim a piece of the contest’s $25K prize purse. Throughout the archives, you’ll stumble upon familiar names. The likes of Forest Bailey, Lucas Magoon, Mary Rand, Nate Haust, Jesse Paul, Riley Nickerson and Kaleah Opal Driscoll, all of whom have stood on the top step of the Rails 2 Riches podium. Climbing your way up that ladder is a serious accolade, and real financial buffer for the season ahead.

As the sun came up over Killington on December 9th, the scene was set for the 2017 edition of Rails 2 Riches. The Killington Parks crew had worked through the night, once again manicuring a picturesque venue that, for the day, would act as the stage for invited riders to display their talent. From left to right, the venue consisted of a downbar with multiple take-off options, a center feature made up of a back-to-back doghouse double-slider creeper to downbar, and an aggressive canted down-flat-down bar. As seems suit with the R2R venue build, it is best understood in photos.