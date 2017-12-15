Self-Made-Man Nick Visconti Launches a Coffee Roastery in Truckee

This just in (last week) – Former professional snowboarder, Dangerzone stuntman, Seattle condo owner, social media darling, Windells Head Coach, Sessions marketeer, James Corden commercial sidekick, and a bunch of other stuff too, Nick Visconti has followed in the footsteps of other snowboarding great Wille Yli Luoma and opened his own specilaty coffee shop in Truckee. Read on for the official release.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 12/4/17 – Truckee, CA – Nick Visconti launches DRINK COFFEE DO STUFF, a specialty coffee roastery in Truckee, CA.

The brand began as a philosophy five years ago at 12,000ft on the Saas-Fee glacier in Switzerland during founder Nick Visconti’s pro snowboard days, and continues today at his North Tahoe roastery. Fascinated by how coffee was embedded into outdoor active lifestyle, Nick obsessed over recreating this experience for the people and place of Truckee/North Tahoe. DRINK COFFEE DO STUFF believes extraordinary coffee leads to an extraordinary life… this begins with extraordinary sourcing. Specialty coffee is grown between 4,000-9,000ft, distinguishing the company’s coffees as sourced from mountain people and roasted for mountain people.

“For many reasons snowboarding and roasting coffee are similar; more importantly, they both require style. I am proud of our coffees; they are an actualization of my five-year journey as a coffee roaster, and perfectly highlight their origin characteristic with unforgettable sweetness. DRINK COFFEE DO STUFF is committed to creating four season jobs for four season residents, and contributing to a local economic and employment strategy where money made in Truckee/North Tahoe is spent in Truckee/North Tahoe.” –Nick Visconti

As a commitment to the Truckee/North Tahoe community, DCDS offers Free Local Delivery every Friday. Homes and offices can subscribe to the Coffee Club, a subscription service that allows you to pick your coffee preference and delivery frequency at 10% off. The flagship house blend, Hell Yeah!, tastes exactly how a cup of Hell Yeah! should: milk chocolate, Macadamia nut, and extraordinary sweetness. Other fresh roasted coffees include the Grampa Max blend, four rotating in-season single origins, as well as a Colombian decaf. Enjoy DRINK COFFEE DO STUFF, the coffee company that cares just as much about what’s in your cup, as what happens after it.

For more information or to shop coffee: drinkcoffeedostuff.com