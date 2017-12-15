Blake Geis likes to play it tough and board tougher, but deep down, he’s a chill and genuine Oregon-bred homey with a work ethic that’s second to none. He can talk shit with the best of em, slam with the best of em, and definitely holds his own on the gnarliest of spots. Thanks to his tenacity, you’re less likely to get stuck in a rut at summer camp and this season, he’s sharing a Dinosaurs Will Die promodel snowboard wth all his closest digger homeys. With the recent release of his latest punk rawk part, we tapped into his wit for your entertainment.
Raking Take offs
Love: When I can finish a jump lip in less time than a sabbath album, when salt actually works, yelling fuck at the top of my lungs every time I posthole in a spot salt didn’t work
Hate: when the wind fucks us and strips all the moisture out of the snow
Palmer Points
Love: When you hit terminal velocity. Best feeling ever.
Hate: When you catch your edge trying to stop before the cat track
Out in the high desert. Photo: @brophoto
Canadians
Love: How the majority of people in canada are nice as hell even though a 6 pack is ten fucking dollars
Hate: canadian beer and cig prices can suck a fat dick
Snowboarding in the streetz
Love: spot beers, building landings/lips, shoveling for the homies, scaring myself, getting away with a high-bust spot, finding a new spot.
Hate: when my friends have to pull bungee for hours on end cause I can’t land my trick
Living with your mom
Love: Not paying rent so I can save up money for the winter, thanks Ma!
Hate: The way our dog looks at me when I pack up to leave every winter
Working it, hard. Photo: @tyben7
Sharing a pro model
Love: Sharing a board with this group of humans is insane, couldn’t be more honored to be included
Hate: Not having one of each for my wall
Mt Bachelor
Love: Skyliner parking lot
Hate: No tow rope
Idaho
Love: All the Boise homies are the shit, following C-Mac around bogus basin on a pow day, and talking shit to Dennis the Fraud
Hate: Weed is still illegal
Flying high above Holy Bowly. Photo: Sean Genovese
Snowboarding year round
Love: Snowboarding year round
Hate: How sore I am all the time
2017
Love: Best summer ever
Hate: Everything about mainstream culture in 2017, we are doomed.