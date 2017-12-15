Blake Geis likes to play it tough and board tougher, but deep down, he’s a chill and genuine Oregon-bred homey with a work ethic that’s second to none. He can talk shit with the best of em, slam with the best of em, and definitely holds his own on the gnarliest of spots. Thanks to his tenacity, you’re less likely to get stuck in a rut at summer camp and this season, he’s sharing a Dinosaurs Will Die promodel snowboard wth all his closest digger homeys. With the recent release of his latest punk rawk part, we tapped into his wit for your entertainment.

Raking Take offs

Love: When I can finish a jump lip in less time than a sabbath album, when salt actually works, yelling fuck at the top of my lungs every time I posthole in a spot salt didn’t work

Hate: when the wind fucks us and strips all the moisture out of the snow

Palmer Points

Love: When you hit terminal velocity. Best feeling ever.

Hate: When you catch your edge trying to stop before the cat track

Out in the high desert. Photo: @brophoto

Canadians

Love: How the majority of people in canada are nice as hell even though a 6 pack is ten fucking dollars

Hate: canadian beer and cig prices can suck a fat dick

Snowboarding in the streetz

Love: spot beers, building landings/lips, shoveling for the homies, scaring myself, getting away with a high-bust spot, finding a new spot.

Hate: when my friends have to pull bungee for hours on end cause I can’t land my trick

Living with your mom

Love: Not paying rent so I can save up money for the winter, thanks Ma!

Hate: The way our dog looks at me when I pack up to leave every winter

Working it, hard. Photo: @tyben7

Sharing a pro model

Love: Sharing a board with this group of humans is insane, couldn’t be more honored to be included

Hate: Not having one of each for my wall

Mt Bachelor

Love: Skyliner parking lot

Hate: No tow rope

Idaho

Love: All the Boise homies are the shit, following C-Mac around bogus basin on a pow day, and talking shit to Dennis the Fraud

Hate: Weed is still illegal

Flying high above Holy Bowly. Photo: Sean Genovese

Snowboarding year round

Love: Snowboarding year round

Hate: How sore I am all the time

2017

Love: Best summer ever

Hate: Everything about mainstream culture in 2017, we are doomed.

Get this badboy’s board in your life now!