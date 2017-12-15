December 14, 2017 (Breckenridge, Colo.)—With a solid six inches of snow reported overnight, light flakes continued to fall throughout the morning on day two of the Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network. Snowboard Superpipe and Ski Slopestyle Qualifiers got underway today at Breckenridge Ski Resort with athletes from both disciplines going for their shot in the finals this Friday and Saturday . Being a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event made today’s competition more important than ever for those hoping for a shot to represent their country this coming February.

The day began with 23 riders being cut to 12 during Snowboard Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers. Ben Ferguson (USA) had the best run of the day scoring an 83.33 and heading into tomorrow’s finals in the top position. Close behind was Jake Pates (USA) with an 81.66 and Ben’s brother, Gabe Ferguson (USA), with a 78.33.

It was then onto Ski Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers where Nick Goepper (USA) stomped the most solid run out of the 23 skiers, scoring a 90.33 to finish in the lead spot. Evan McEachran (CAN) came in a few points behind with an 88.33 and Colby Stevenson (USA) next with an 86.33. The top twelve men’s skiers from today move on to Saturday’s finals.

During Snowboard Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Chloe Kim’s (USA) stellar focus paid off coming in ahead of the other 18 riders in the field with an impressive 93.33. Maddie Mastro (USA) stomped a solid run as well with a 91.66 and Kelly Clark (USA) respectfully next with an 89.00. Tomorrow’s finals will see the top eight riders compete from today’s qualifications.

Due to winds this afternoon, Ski Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers have been postponed to tomorrow , Friday, December 15 at 1:30 p.m. The format will remain the same with all skiers getting two runs and the top eight of the 21 competitors moving on to Saturday’s finals.

Snowboard Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results

1. Ben Ferguson, USA, 83.33

2. Jake Pates, USA, 81.66

3. Gabe Ferguson, USA, 78.33

4. Scotty James, AUS, 76.33

5. Iouri Podladtchikov, SUI, 73.66

6. Ayumu Hirano, JPN, 73.00

7. Greg Bretz, USA, 72.00

8. Chase Josey, USA, 65.00

9. Danny Davis, USA, 63.33

10. Markus Malin, FIN, 60.00

11. Jan Scherrer, SUI, 53.33

12. Ryan Wachendorfer, USA, 50.00

Snowboard Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results

1. Chloe Kim, USA, 93.33

2. Maddie Mastro, USA, 91.66

3. Kelly Clark, USA, 89.00

4. Elena Hight, USA, 88.33

5. Mirabelle Thovex, FRA, 87.00

6. Queralt Castellet, SPA, 86.00

7. Arielle Gold, USA 78.00 85.66 85.66

8. Hannah Teter, USA, 85.00

Ski Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results

1. Nick Goepper, USA, 90.33

2. Evan McEachran, CAN, 88.33

3. Colby Stevenson, USA, 86.33

4. Henrik Harlaut, SWE, 85.66

5. Mcrae Williams, USA, 84.66

6. Antoine Adelisse, FRA, 84.33

7. James Woods, GBR, 84.00

8. Cody Laplante, USA 83.33

9. Oystein Braaten, NOR, 83.00

10. Gus Kenworthy, USA, 81.00

11. Alex Hall, USA, 80.66

12. Bobby Brown, USA, 80.50