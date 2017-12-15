December 13, 2017 (Breckenridge, Colo.)— Today marked the start to an exciting week ahead in the idyllic town of Breckenridge on the first day of the 2017 Winter Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network. With a chill in the air and light clouds overhead, professional skiers and snowboarders from around the globe kicked off the event on the superpipe and slopestyle courses, hoping to solidify a spot in the finals for later this week. This year’s Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort is an Olympic qualifying event for U.S. free skiing and snowboarding, as well as for Canadian snowboard slopestyle.
During Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers, the field of 27 was cut to 12 with Stale Sandbech (NOR), coming in almost ten points ahead of any other riders, with a 90.33. Red Gerard (USA) took the number two spot with an 80.66 on his best of two runs and Mons Roisland (NOR) in third, scoring a 78.33.
Twenty-four skiers were also cut to 12 during Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers later in the morning. David Wise (USA) came out strong with two of the highest scoring runs of the day, notably a 93.33 point run, which ended him in the top position going into Friday’s final. Alexander Ferreira (USA) ended with a 89.66 and Torin Yater-Wallace (USA) 88.33 making a clean U.S. sweep.
It was then onto Snowboard Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers with 22 ladies being cut to eight, vying for their spot in Saturday’s final. Jamie Anderson (USA) took top honors in her discipline scoring a 90.00. Spencer O’Brien (CAN) came in close behind with an 86.66 and Hailey Langland (USA) just behind with an 84.00.
Ski Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers closed out the day with Cassie Sharpe (CAN) scoring an 88.33 for the top spot out of the 21 total competitors. Marie Martinod (FRA) secured one of eight spots in Saturday’s final with an 86.33 and Brita Sigourney (USA) ended in third with an 85.33.
Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results
1. Stale Sandbech, NOR, 90.33
2. Red Gerard, USA, 80.66
3. Mons Roisland, NOR, 78.33
4. Brock Crouch, USA, 76.66
5. Judd Henkes, USA, 74.33
6. Emil Ulsletten, NOR, 73.33
7. Tyler Nicholson, CAN, 72.66
8. Max Parrot, CAN, 72.33
9. Darcy Sharpe, CAN, 71.33
10. Chris Corning, USA, 71.00
11. Nicholas Baden, USA, 70.66
12. Mark McMorris, CAN, 68.33
Snowboard Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results
1. Jamie Anderson, USA, 90.00
2. Spencer O’Brien, CAN, 86.66
3. Hailey Langland, USA, 84.00
4. Enni Rukajarvi, FIN, 81.66
5. Julia Marino, USA, 78.00
6. Silje Norendal, NOR, 76.33
7. Laurie Blouin, CAN, 72.33
8. Sina Candrian, SUI, 70.33
Ski Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. David Wise, USA, 93.33
2. Alexander Ferreira, USA, 89.66
3. Torin Yater-Wallace, USA, 88.33
4. Birk Irving, USA, 87.33
5. Gus Kenworthy, USA, 85.33
6. Aaron Blunck, USA, 84.00
7. Kevin Rolland, FRA, 83.66
8. Noah Bowman, CAN 83.00
9. Miguel Porteus, NZL, 82.66
10. Kyle Smaine, USA, 82.33
11. Mike Riddle, CAN, 82.00
12. Taylor Seaton, USA, 81.33
Ski Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. Cassie Sharpe, CAN, 88.33
2. Marie Martinod, FRA, 86.33
3. Brita Sigourney, USA, 85.33
4. Devin Logan, USA, 83.66
5. Maddie Bowman, USA, 81.00
6. Sabrina Cakmakli, GER, 80.00
7. Annalisa Drew, USA, 78.33
8. Carly Margulies, USA, 76.00