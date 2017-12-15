Anna Gasser. pic: Don

Holy crap! Our new website is so awesome and easy to update we’re gonna post all these 2017 Breckenridge Dew Tour results just incase anyone wants to read them. We also had a team on the ground capturing moments at practice and qualifiers, so enjoy some David and Don. For sake of editorial integrity, here is the insider info they sent as well!

Adverse weather conditions was really the theme both days…from snow showers to blue skies and variable wind.  It was a little tough getting shots of all the folks in that press release as more or less every other photographer was doing the same thing and Jamie had her chase cam every where she went, it was next to impossible to get a clean shot of her.

If you’re patiently away finals results, well, you should get out more (or just watch the livecast here.) Otherwise check back next week for the full report from our crack team of snowboard journalists!

DEW TOUR SNOWBOARD SUPERPIPE AND SKI SLOPESTYLE QUALIFYING RESULTS

December 14, 2017 (Breckenridge, Colo.)—With a solid six inches of snow reported overnight, light flakes continued to fall throughout the morning on day two of the Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network. Snowboard Superpipe and Ski Slopestyle Qualifiers got underway today at Breckenridge Ski Resort with athletes from both disciplines going for their shot in the finals this Friday and Saturday. Being a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event made today’s competition more important than ever for those hoping for a shot to represent their country this coming February.
The day began with 23 riders being cut to 12 during Snowboard Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers. Ben Ferguson (USA) had the best run of the day scoring an 83.33 and heading into tomorrow’s finals in the top position. Close behind was Jake Pates (USA) with an 81.66 and Ben’s brother, Gabe Ferguson (USA), with a 78.33.
It was then onto Ski Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers where Nick Goepper (USA) stomped the most solid run out of the 23 skiers, scoring a 90.33 to finish in the lead spot. Evan McEachran (CAN) came in a few points behind with an 88.33 and Colby Stevenson (USA) next with an 86.33. The top twelve men’s skiers from today move on to Saturday’sfinals.
During Snowboard Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Chloe Kim’s (USA) stellar focus paid off coming in ahead of the other 18 riders in the field with an impressive 93.33. Maddie Mastro (USA) stomped a solid run as well with a 91.66 and Kelly Clark (USA) respectfully next with an 89.00. Tomorrow’s finals will see the top eight riders compete from today’s qualifications.
Due to winds this afternoon, Ski Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers have been postponed to tomorrowFriday, December 15 at 1:30 p.m. The format will remain the same with all skiers getting two runs and the top eight of the 21 competitors moving on to Saturday’s finals.
Snowboard Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. Ben Ferguson, USA, 83.33
2. Jake Pates, USA, 81.66
3. Gabe Ferguson, USA, 78.33
4. Scotty James, AUS, 76.33
5. Iouri Podladtchikov, SUI, 73.66
6. Ayumu Hirano, JPN, 73.00
7. Greg Bretz, USA, 72.00
8. Chase Josey, USA, 65.00
9. Danny Davis, USA, 63.33
10. Markus Malin, FIN, 60.00
11. Jan Scherrer, SUI, 53.33
12. Ryan Wachendorfer, USA, 50.00
 
Snowboard Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. Chloe Kim, USA, 93.33
2. Maddie Mastro, USA, 91.66
3. Kelly Clark, USA, 89.00
4. Elena Hight, USA, 88.33
5. Mirabelle Thovex, FRA, 87.00
6. Queralt Castellet, SPA, 86.00
7. Arielle Gold, USA 78.00 85.66 85.66
8. Hannah Teter, USA, 85.00
 
Ski Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results
1. Nick Goepper, USA, 90.33
2. Evan McEachran, CAN, 88.33
3. Colby Stevenson, USA, 86.33
4. Henrik Harlaut, SWE, 85.66
5. Mcrae Williams, USA, 84.66
6. Antoine Adelisse, FRA, 84.33
7. James Woods, GBR, 84.00
8. Cody Laplante, USA 83.33
9. Oystein Braaten, NOR, 83.00
10. Gus Kenworthy, USA, 81.00
11. Alex Hall, USA, 80.66
12. Bobby Brown, USA, 80.50

DEW TOUR SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE AND SKI SUPERPIPE QUALIFYING RESULTS

December 13, 2017 (Breckenridge, Colo.)— Today marked the start to an exciting week ahead in the idyllic town of Breckenridge on the first day of the 2017 Winter Dew Tour presented by Mountain Dew® and TEN: The Enthusiast Network. With a chill in the air and light clouds overhead, professional skiers and snowboarders from around the globe kicked off the event on the superpipe and slopestyle courses, hoping to solidify a spot in the finals for later this week. This year’s Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort is an Olympic qualifying event for U.S. free skiing and snowboarding, as well as for Canadian snowboard slopestyle.
During Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers, the field of 27 was cut to 12 with Stale Sandbech (NOR), coming in almost ten points ahead of any other riders, with a 90.33. Red Gerard (USA) took the number two spot with an 80.66 on his best of two runs and Mons Roisland (NOR) in third, scoring a 78.33.
Twenty-four skiers were also cut to 12 during Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers later in the morning. David Wise (USA) came out strong with two of the highest scoring runs of the day, notably a 93.33 point run, which ended him in the top position going into Friday’s final. Alexander Ferreira (USA) ended with a 89.66 and Torin Yater-Wallace (USA) 88.33 making a clean U.S. sweep.
It was then onto Snowboard Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers with 22 ladies being cut to eight, vying for their spot in Saturday’s final. Jamie Anderson (USA) took top honors in her discipline scoring a 90.00. Spencer O’Brien (CAN) came in close behind with an 86.66 and Hailey Langland (USA) just behind with an 84.00.
Ski Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers closed out the day with Cassie Sharpe (CAN) scoring an 88.33 for the top spot out of the 21 total competitors. Marie Martinod (FRA) secured one of eight spots in Saturday’s final with an 86.33 and Brita Sigourney (USA) ended in third with an 85.33.
Snowboard Men’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results
1. Stale Sandbech, NOR, 90.33
2. Red Gerard, USA, 80.66
3. Mons Roisland, NOR, 78.33
4. Brock Crouch, USA, 76.66
5. Judd Henkes, USA, 74.33
6. Emil Ulsletten, NOR, 73.33
7. Tyler Nicholson, CAN, 72.66
8. Max Parrot, CAN, 72.33
9. Darcy Sharpe, CAN, 71.33
10. Chris Corning, USA, 71.00
11. Nicholas Baden, USA, 70.66
12. Mark McMorris, CAN, 68.33
Snowboard Women’s Slopestyle Qualifiers Results
1. Jamie Anderson, USA, 90.00
2. Spencer O’Brien, CAN, 86.66
3. Hailey Langland, USA, 84.00
4. Enni  Rukajarvi, FIN, 81.66
5. Julia Marino, USA, 78.00
6. Silje Norendal, NOR, 76.33
7. Laurie Blouin, CAN, 72.33
8. Sina Candrian, SUI, 70.33
 
Ski Men’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. David Wise, USA, 93.33
2. Alexander Ferreira, USA, 89.66
3. Torin Yater-Wallace, USA, 88.33
4. Birk Irving, USA, 87.33
5. Gus Kenworthy, USA, 85.33
6.  Aaron Blunck, USA, 84.00
7. Kevin Rolland, FRA, 83.66
8. Noah Bowman, CAN 83.00
9. Miguel Porteus, NZL, 82.66
10. Kyle Smaine, USA, 82.33
11. Mike Riddle, CAN, 82.00
12. Taylor Seaton, USA, 81.33
Ski Women’s Superpipe Qualifiers Results
1. Cassie Sharpe, CAN, 88.33
2. Marie Martinod, FRA, 86.33
3. Brita Sigourney, USA, 85.33
4. Devin Logan, USA, 83.66
5. Maddie Bowman, USA, 81.00
6. Sabrina Cakmakli, GER, 80.00
7. Annalisa Drew, USA, 78.33
8. Carly Margulies, USA, 76.00

The 2017 Winter Dew Tour will serve as a U.S. Ski & Snowboard Olympic qualifying event for men’s and women’s halfpipe and slopestyle snowboarding and skiing competitions. It will also host the signature Team Challenge and Streetstyle competitions and a calendar of fan-based activities, as part of TEN and Mountain Dew’s commitment to further style and creativity in action sports. All Dew Tour competitions and fan zones both on and off-mountain are free and open to the public.