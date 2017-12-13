Holy crap we have a new website! Please pardon our dust as we work out the kinks and re-figure out how the Internet works in 2017. Or just scroll down to enjoy the first two parts of Flux’s mini movie Ziapangu.
First up we have Atsushi, who is lucky is Japanese, not only because he is surrounded by epicness, but because he is never subjected to horrible raw fish jokes about his name. UNTIL NOW!
And next it’s Isao, who we’re assuming is the mad scientist of the crew based on all the crazy tech b-roll shots. Fair assumption? Hopefully!
