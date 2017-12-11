ZIPANGU: Atsushi Hasegawa and Isao Seki Full Parts

Japan is where it’s at in 2017. Not only do they have the most epic pow, ever, the urban boarding scene is thriving as well. Plus there are companies such as Flux, willing to invest it making movies about it and advertising on Yobeat, and we like that about them.

Flux’s mini movie Zipangu is dropping in parts and we debated long and hard which one of the two released today to post in the big player above. In the end, we just couldn’t resist the chance to make a joke about a Japanese dude being named “Atsushi,” because MMMM. Sushi.

Then we decided they’re both pretty sick so here’s Isao Seki’s part, too! Hit full screen and let that shit roll!