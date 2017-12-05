Diagnosis: Pow.A.Noia

We live in a time and place in the world where illnesses can be fixed. As long as you have enough money, a story worthy of a TLC special, or live in a truly magical place with socialized medicine, there’s probably a cure for what ails you! But the fabled disease of Powanoia has baffled medical professional for years.

Over the 2016/17 season, Fancy Rutherford, Madison Blackley, Christine Savage, Taylor Elliott, Hanna Eddy, Iris Lazzarichi, Riley Elliott, Melissa Riitano, and Yui Sotoma set out on a mission to diagnose and cure this illness once and for all, and their full reports are finally in.

Official Diagnosis: Powanoia can be described by a strong tendency to frontside slash or ride the perfect line, or medical mental illness that causes extreme feelings of air time. Powanoia is a thought process believed to be heavily influenced by fresh snowfall, often to the point of dropping all responsibility and calling in sick to work.[1]

The Only Cure: GO SNOWBOARDING.

Lead researcher: Kieth Rutherford

Additional research: Tyler Blackburn, Matt Hines, Tim Eddy, Moss Halladay, Nick Bliss, Ahmet Dadali, Madison Blackley, and Melissa Riitano