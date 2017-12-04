#YoTop5: Preseason Bangers and Leftover Heat That Made Stu Say SORAY!

Awrite! Stu Innes here to name the sickest tricks ye may have missed over the past few weeks. First off, I’d like to say thanks ye for all the submissions! It’s been sick seeing all the preseason bangers and the left-over heat from last season, but there can only be 5 6 tricks featured per post and here are the ones that really made me say “SORAY” this time around!

Number 1: Adam Nicks

Stu Says: Adam Nicks may be part of the Yobeat Intern Squad, but I don’t discriminate. Plus a Swivel front 3 in is cool, but swivel front 3 in on a DFDF is waaay sick. Props man, just shows how good you get on rails when you ride in the Midwest preseason.

Number 3: Benny Milam

Lil twister from today @skiwildmtn A post shared by Benny Milam (@mennybilam) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Benny “hands-down steeze” Milam with the “Little Twister.” I’m pretty sure this is an NBD. I’ve personally only seen Halldor Helgason do the first bit – so to then pretzel is mad – especially considering how short the second bit of the rail is. But what’s properly messed up is it looks like it’s his warm up run. Ye don’t move Benny, how? Tell us how!? And please do it pretzel-3 next (if you haven’t already.)

Number 3: Luke Zajac

🎥 @nicholas_irwin 🎯💧 very lit tonight A post shared by Luke Zajac (@lukezajac1k) on Nov 17, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

STU SAYS: Luke Zajac is probably gonna be another name that crops up a lot on here. This round alone he had 2 tricks that I really wanted to mention. Firstly for his front board pop up from the flat to the last down pret 2 on the 4 kink at Trolhaugen, and secondly for this back 1 transfer pretzel 3. Everyone who knows anything knows that back 1 pret 3 is really hard but to do, so to do it with a transfer inbetween is just insane! And of course he makes both look easy. He’s a Gahd damn child prodigy.

And now that we’ve got the Midwest kids out the way…

Number 4: Flo Cornelius

NewNew #primetubesessions 🎥: @stevekueberl A post shared by Flo Corzelius (@flo_corzelius) on Nov 11, 2017 at 1:08am PST

STU SAYS: Whilst everyone else around Innsbruck was at Stubai Prime Sessions queue-ing (that’s standing in line for you Americans), Flo Cornelius was doing NBD’s at the “Prime Tube Sessions.” I’ve seen front-board-pretzel-3-swaps but never back-board-pretzel-3-swap. Ye killing the skier game, Flo!

Number 5- Tie: Kyle Mack and Jake Simpson

STU SAYS: Those of you that follow @Yobeat on Insta will know that I put the last trick down to a vote, pitting Euroland against Americaland. On one side we had Kyle Mack, making the almost-impossible look easy. Front-board-same-way-swap-pretzel-2. Having spent weeks and weeks learning these, I’ll tell ya, they are definitely NOT easy. On the other side of the pond we have my Welsh-born-French-resident-friend Jake Simpson with the most proper back-4-bring-back and a very hyped crew. Voting was kinda hard to tally up as a bunch of people voted on the clip order, not the instructions in the caption (SORAY! We’ll try to make it easier to understand for those of you who can’t read more than emojis next time) but both videos got a ton of votes so ye! They both win! Watch em and prepare to be dazzled.

If ye wanna submit your own trick ye have two ways. Email the links directly to (Soray at Yobeat dot com) or tag em #yotop5 on instagram. Guid cheerio the nou!