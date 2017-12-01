ECS Invitational 2017: Suck My Sixth at Seymour

How do you create your own legacy? Do something. And then do it again. And again and again and eventually people will remember it. Hopefully.
Six years in – @ECSphoto has figured out that if he calls his event “basically the best” enough times, people will start to believe him. That’s a philosopy we can get behind and we think these 9-minutes of good, unwholesome, dirty, community-serving Canadian debauchery will convince you further.
Be careful, if you make it all the way to the end you might just end up booking a plane ticket from whatever-shittier-but-probaby-cheaper place you live to North Vancouver, BC next May for the 7th annual ESC Invitational at Mt. Seymour.
Film/Edit- Dan Norberg
Additional Footage- Russel Lee, Dave Walcer, Troy Erickson
Words- ECS
