ECS Invitational 2017: Suck My Sixth at Seymour

01 December, 2017 , No Comments

How do you create your own legacy? Do something. And then do it again. And again and again and eventually people will remember it. Hopefully. 

Six years in – @ECSphoto has figured out that if he calls his event “basically the best” enough times, people will start to believe him. That’s a philosopy we can get behind and we think these 9-minutes of good, unwholesome, dirty, community-serving Canadian debauchery will convince you further.

Be careful, if you make it all the way to the end you might just end up booking a plane ticket from whatever-shittier-but-probaby-cheaper place you live to North Vancouver, BC next May for the 7th annual ESC Invitational at Mt. Seymour.

Film/Edit- Dan Norberg
Additional Footage- Russel Lee, Dave Walcer, Troy Erickson
Words- ECS

 

The most Internet-savvy kitty since Keyboard cat.
